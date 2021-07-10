Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City unveil new home kit

Paddy Davitt

Published: 9:01 AM July 10, 2021    Updated: 9:51 AM July 10, 2021
Teemu Pukki poses in the new Norwich City home kit for 2021/22

Teemu Pukki poses in the new Norwich City home kit for 2021/22 - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich City have released their new home kit ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League kick-off.

The kit was launched alongside a promotional video featuring various City first-team, academy and women’s players in a living room setting installed by one of the club's partners, Bluespace.

The kit is the first since City recently announced a new kit supplier in Spanish company Joma, who work with a number of clubs at home and abroad including Swansea City and Villarreal as well as the Spanish national sides.

Grant Hanley wearing the new Norwich City home kit

Grant Hanley wearing the new Norwich City home kit - Credit: Norwich City FC

A club press release said: 'This season’s home kit design features a nod to our famous ‘Canaries’ nickname with a green sleeve pattern inspired by the wings of the canary on our club crest.

'Other detailing, across the predominantly yellow body, include a green panel across the top of the shoulders and a vertical strip under each arm down to the hip.

"Woven into the collar of the shirt are the club’s six values – growth, integrity, belonging, resilience, pride and commitment.'

The club have also confirmed the new shirt is made from 100% recycled polyester. Principal partner logos of Lotus and JD feature on the front and sleeve respectively.

“We’re proud to launch our new home shirt, the first produced by Joma and adorned with incredible brands in Lotus and JD," said Sam Jeffrey, City's head of commercial operations.

Norwich City women's player, Millie Daviss, in the new home kit

Norwich City women's player, Millie Daviss, in the new home kit - Credit: Norwich City FC

"With our home kit this year we wanted to create something that drew inspiration from our heritage and have used this to inspire the elegant, winged effect on the sleeves.

“We have also worked hard with our technical kit partner, Joma, to create a shirt that is as sustainable as possible and we are delighted to have produced a shirt where the fabric is made from fully recycled polyester.”

The kit is now available through the usual club outlets.

Norwich City development player, Abu Kamara, in the new home kit

Norwich City development player, Abu Kamara, in the new home kit - Credit: Norwich City FC


