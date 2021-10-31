Opinion
'Not good enough' - Anger as City fall to another Premier League defeat
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Boos greeted the final whistle at Carrow Road as streetwise Leeds United condemned Norwich City to their 10th straight Premier League game without a win.
Questions around Daniel Farke's future will intensify over the coming days and weeks although the German insisted he would not walk away despite their poor start to the Premier League season.
The Canaries remain rooted to the foot of the table on just two points with the worst goal difference of any side in Premier League history after 10 matches.
Supporters have made their view clear on social media, they would like to see a fresh face in the dug-out. There is no suggestion that a change is forthcoming from those who matter at the club.
City travel to Brentford next weekend hoping to find some cause for optimism. Whilst the work rate was visible, the quality threshold fell way below the level required to extract points from this encounter against a Leeds side who weren't at their best.
The anguish continues for City supporters, with their club serving up a horror show on Halloween.
- Read the thoughts of Norwich City fans above and below
