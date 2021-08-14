CANARIES 0 LIVERPOOL 3: Key moments, ratings and stats

Published: 7:20 PM August 14, 2021 Updated: 7:45 PM August 14, 2021

Tired legs cost Norwich City as Liverpool made their quality pay to record their first win of the Premier League season at Carrow Road.

Fans returned to NR1 and were in excellent voice as the Canaries made their top-flight bow following promotion from the Championship in May.

Daniel Farke warned of a 'bumpy' start to life back at the top table and despite a competitive first-half offering, City's fatigue contributed to some poor defending as Jurgen Klopp's men turned the screw after half-time.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah ensured the Reds left Norfolk with all three points.

KEY MOMENTS

10 - Fierce cross from Konstantinos Tsmikas directed for Diogo Jota is cleared by Ben Gibson

11 - Jota's header from close range tipped over the bar by Tim Krul

18 - Salah's drive is well held by Krul at the near post after good work from Trent Alexander-Arnold

20 - Pukki played in by Max Aarons but Alison beats his shot away

26 - GOAL LIVERPOOL (JOTA): Alexander-Arnold picks out Salah on the right. His touch inadvertently took the ball past City's backline for Jota to run onto convert. 1-0

34 - Liverpool went close to a second after GIannoulis nods the ball into the path of Salah from a corner. His shot falls kindly for Van Dijk, only for Lees-Melou to clear it off the line

HALF TIME - NORWICH 0-1 LIVERPOOL

58 - Lees-Melou is played in behind by Giannoulis lofted pass, but scuffs his effort off-target

63 - Tsmikas' shot is held by Krul after the left-back was laid off by Mane in the box

65 - GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL (FIRIMINO): Norwich's tired legs were evident as Liverpool turned the ball over and attacked with pace. Mane's shot was blocked and fell to Salah, who squared for Firmino to tap in from close range. 0-2

74 - GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL (SALAH): Tsmikas' corner is cleared to Salah, who curled the ball into the net from range to make it three. 0-3

87 - Lees-Melou keeps Gilmour's free-kick alive and delivers a wicked cross that picks out Gibson. Somehow, Alison smothers the defender's effort

89 - Snapshot from Sargent travels across the face of goal and wide

TEAM DETAILS

Norwich City (4-3-3)

SUBS:

28 Angus Gunn (GK)

6 Christoph Zimmermann

10 Kieran Dowell (on for Cantwell 86)

18 Christos Tzolis

19 Jacob Sorensen

23 Kenny McLean

24 Josh Sargent (on for Rashica 77)

26 Bali Mumba

35 Adam Idah (on for Pukki 77)

- Bookings: Cantwell (foul on Jota, 53)

Liverpool (4-3-3)

62 Caoimhin Kelleher (GK)

3 Fabinho (on for Oxlade-Chamberlain 60)

5 Ibrahim Konate

9 Roberto Firmino (on for Jota 60)

12 Joe Gomez

18 Takumi Minamino

27 Divock Origi

58 Ben Woodburn

67 Harvey Elliott (on for Keita 83)

- Bookings: Milner 25 (foul on Pukki, 25)

- Time added on: 1 min/ 2 mins

- Referee: Andre Marriner

- VAR: Stuart Attwell

- Venue: Carrow Road

- Attendance: 27,023

SNAP RATINGS

NORWICH: Krul 6; Aarons 5, Hanley 6, Gibson 6, Giannoulis 7; Gilmour 6, Rupp 5, Lees-Melou 5; Rashica 6, Cantwell 6 Pukki 5. SUBS: Sargent N/A, Idah N/A

MATCH STATS

(Norwich - Liverpool)

Possession: 50%-50%

Shots: 14-19

Shots on Target: 3-8

Corners: 3-11

Fouls: 4-14