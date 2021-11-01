Live
City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Dave Freezer
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
A lack of quality on and off the pitch for ailing Norwich City.
Daniel Farke highlighted the quality deficit after watching another Premier League game slip by in a 2-1 home defeat to Leeds United.
But Farke's inability to extract more from his resource, the U-turn in playing style and approach, and the sense of drift he is presiding over are at his door.
Sporting director Stuart Webber's defence of his head coach last week should ensure the build up to Brentford is not dominated by more questions on Farke's immediate future.
NCFC Extra: Daniel Farke pledges to fight on at Norwich City
Can he turn it around? Is the game already up for Norwich in the Premier League? If not Farke, then who can lead a revival, and which players should come back in and who deserves to drop out?
Plenty of questions but answers and action are required.
Follow the latest conversation above, scheduled to start from 1pm onwards, with Paddy and Dave, in our regular weekly lunchtime Q&A slot.
