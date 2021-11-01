Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Live

City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Dave Freezer

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:55 PM November 1, 2021
Max Aarons and Jack Harrison have a difference of opinion in Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Leeds United

Max Aarons and Jack Harrison have a difference of opinion in Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Leeds United - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A lack of quality on and off the pitch for ailing Norwich City.

Daniel Farke highlighted the quality deficit after watching another Premier League game slip by in a 2-1 home defeat to Leeds United.

But Farke's inability to extract more from his resource, the U-turn in playing style and approach, and the sense of drift he is presiding over are at his door.

Sporting director Stuart Webber's defence of his head coach last week should ensure the build up to Brentford is not dominated by more questions on Farke's immediate future.

NCFC Extra: Daniel Farke pledges to fight on at Norwich City

Can he turn it around? Is the game already up for Norwich in the Premier League? If not Farke, then who can lead a revival, and which players should come back in and who deserves to drop out?

Plenty of questions but answers and action are required.

Follow the latest conversation above, scheduled to start from 1pm onwards, with Paddy and Dave, in our regular weekly lunchtime Q&A slot.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 2-1 defeat against Leeds
  2. 2 NCFC LIVE: Under-pressure City take on Leeds
  3. 3 'Not good enough' - Anger as City fall to another Premier League defeat
  1. 4 Ex-City loanee Bamford will miss Leeds' Carrow Road visit through injury
  2. 5 Farke pledges to fight on after Leeds loss
  3. 6 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-1 Leeds defeat
  4. 7 STARTING XIs: City make three changes for Leeds battle
  5. 8 CANARIES 1 LEEDS 2 - Key moments, ratings and stats
  6. 9 'Absolutely ridiculous' - Pundit blasts City defender's mistake against Leeds
  7. 10 Sympathy for Canaries boss from Leeds counterpart
Norwich City vs Leeds United
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis debate what went wrong after Reece James scores Chelsea's third g

Video

Savage dismisses Norwich City comparisons with his Derby side

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London Picture

Norwich City vs Leeds United | Opinion

How will Norwich City line up against Leeds United?

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Pundit Mark Lawrenson during the FA Cup third round match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Video

What is Lawro predicting for Norwich City v Leeds United?

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 64026709/11/2013Gary Hooper of Norwich scor

Norwich City vs Leeds United | Video

How City bounced back from 7-0 humiliation in 2013

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon