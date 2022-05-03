WATCH: Paddy and Connor on the state of play at Norwich City

Updated

Norwich City fans were defiant to the end with relegation confirmed from the Premier League at Aston Villa - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

To paraphrase Dean Smith there was a degree of inevitability around Norwich City's latest Premier League relegation, which was confirmed at Aston Villa.

Certainly after those defeats last month to Brentford and then Leeds. But maybe from the moment they kicked off against Liverpool at Carrow Road in August, when the sun shone, Daniel Farke was in the dug out, and misplaced optimism abounded.

Much has happened since. Too much in terms of off the field distractions of late, and a growing seam of City fans who would appear to have had enough of Stuart Webber and the ownership model.

Or at the very least need convincing this script contains a different ending on the park, should Smith engineer a third Championship promotion on the spin for the club.

Maybe the majority simply want answers to the pressing issues now facing a club relegated from the Premier League for a record sixth time.

What went wrong, why did it come to this again, what happens from here and who is shaping that direction of travel?

