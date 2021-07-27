HAVE YOUR SAY: Where will Norwich City finish in the Premier League next season?

Poll

Published: 10:47 AM July 27, 2021

Billy Gilmour is one of four new Norwich City additions. But can he help them stay in the Premier League this time around? - Credit: Ian Burt

With only three weeks to go until Norwich City's Premier League campaign kicks off against Liverpool, how confident are you that they can stay up this time around?

Social media seems to have taken a pessimistic view over the last 48 hours, but with work still to do in the transfer market and players still to return to pre-season, can they make a better fist of it than two seasons ago?

Norwich have been among the most active in terms of deals this summer, to date, they have brought in four summer recruits. Milot Rashica, Angus Gunn, Billy Gilmour and Pierre Lees-Melou have all been added to Daniel Farke's squad.

Starman Emi Buendia has departed to Aston Villa and Rashica isn't a direct replacement in terms of style. That could mean a tweak to City's approach as they look to implement the lessons learned from that relegation campaign in 2019/20.

Farke has made little secret of his desire to lead City into their next stage of their progression. The Canaries' boss is hopeful of his side becoming an established top-flight side.

