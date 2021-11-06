BRENTFORD 1 CANARIES 2 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Mathias Normann gave Norwich City the lead after just six minutes. - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's long wait for a Premier League victory finally came to an end as they beat Brentford 2-1.

617 days have passed since the Canaries conquered Leicester City at Carrow Road in a world before coronavirus lockdowns and behind closed doors football.

They were made to work hard for it, but it was an excellent first-half performance that carried them across the line despite an onslaught from Thomas Frank's men in the second period.

The win moves City off the foot of the table and five points behind Leeds United who currently occupy 17th position in the table. Goals from Mathias Normann and Teemu Pukki proved enough to secure the victory.

Many will be hoping that provides City with a much-needed injection of confidence ahead of a crucial body of games after the international break - starting with Southampton in NR1.

It is their first top-flight away win in the capital since they beat Tottenham 2-1 in 2012.

Brentford

(3-5-2)

Brentford's starting XI for their Premier League match against Norwich City. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

41 Cox (GK)

2 Thompson

4 Goode (on for Zanka, 12)

9 Forss (on for Henry, 69)

14 Ghoddos (on for Janelt, 45)

15 Onyeka

28 Bidstrup

30 Roerslev

36 Stevens

- Bookings: Toney (foul on Omobamidele, 5), Goode (foul on Pukki, 28)

Norwich City

(4-3-3)

Norwich City's line up for their Premier League match against Brentford. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

28 Gunn (GK)

7 Rupp

8 Gilmour

11 Placheta

18 Tzolis

19 Sorensen

24 Sargent (on for Pukki, 78)

30 Giannoulis (on for Dowell, 74)

35 Idah (on for Rashica, 90+4)

- Bookings: Normann (foul on Janelt, 33), Omobamidele (foul on Ghoddos, 52), Aarons (kicking the ball away, 90)

- Added on time: 3 mins/6 mins

- Venue: Brentford Community Stadium

- Referee: Jarred Gillett

- VAR: Lee Mason

KEY MOMENTS

2 - Early chance for Brentford after Zanka's long-throw causes chaos in the Canaries area. Jensen's cross is turned goalwards by Toney by he fails to hit the target

6 - GOAL NORWICH (NORMANN) - Brentford manage to clear Rashica's cross after fine work down the left from the Kosovan. It falls for Normann on the edge of the area who slaloms past a few bodies before firing past Fernandez and into the net. 0-1

12 - Positive move from Norwich after Omobamidele steps out of defence. The ball eventually finds Rashica, who cuts inside but his shot is held routinely by Fernandez

14 - Goode's long-throw picks out Norgaard inside the six-yard box but Krul denies the Dane from close range with his feet

28 - City are awarded a penalty after Normann slots Pukki through on goal. The Finnish international is brought down by Goode inside the area

29 - GOAL NORWICH (PUKKI) - City's striker makes no mistake from the spot and confidently dispatches it into the bottom left corner. 0-2

45 - City go close to adding a third just before half-time. Dowell slides Rashica in behind the Brentford defence. The Kosovan's cross ricochets off Pukki who couldn't divert the ball into the net. The linesman did have his flag up for offside

HALF TIME - BRENTFORD 0-2 NORWICH CITY

49 - Williams leads a fierce City breakthrough down the left and his pass inside is dummied by Dowell and falls for Pukki. The striker fails to hit the target

51 - Brentford score after Mbeumo latches onto Toney's header. The attacker rolls the ball past Krul but VAR rules he was in an offside position

53 - Jensen's deep free-kick picks out the unmarked Pinnock at the back post but his header is held by Krul

56 - Krul's positioning is excellent as he makes himself big to deny Norgaard from close range after Jensen's corner from the left

60 - GOAL BRENTFORD (HENRY) - City completely switch off as Ghoddos crosses from the right to the back post. The ball sails over Krul and finds the unmarked Henry, who taps into the net. 1-2

69 - Canos' fierce effort is beaten away well by City keeper Krul

81 - Giannoulis' deep cross looks to have picked out Sargent to secure the three points only for Fernandez to smother the ball from close range

85 - Rashica spins away from Goode and surges towards goal. His low drive is saved by Fernandez

90+6 - McLean fires wide of the post after good work from Adam Idah and Lees-Melou

FULL TIME - BRENTFORD 1-2 NORWICH CITY

Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/11/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

SNAP RATINGS:

Krul 7; Aarons 7, Omobamidele 8, Gibson 8, Williams 7; Normann 8, McLean 7, Lees-Melou 7; Dowell 6, Rashica 6; Pukki 7. Subs: Giannoulis N/A, Sargent N/A, Idah N/A

MATCH STATS:

(Brentford - Norwich City)

Possession: 64% -36%

Shots: 19 - 9

Shots on Target: 7 - 5

Corners: 6 - 2

Fouls: 12 - 13