Match Report
Premier League
Brentford F.C
Henry 60
Norwich City
Normann 6, Pukki (pen) 29
Match Report
BRENTFORD 1 CANARIES 2 - Key moments, ratings and stats
Norwich City's long wait for a Premier League victory finally came to an end as they beat Brentford 2-1.
617 days have passed since the Canaries conquered Leicester City at Carrow Road in a world before coronavirus lockdowns and behind closed doors football.
They were made to work hard for it, but it was an excellent first-half performance that carried them across the line despite an onslaught from Thomas Frank's men in the second period.
The win moves City off the foot of the table and five points behind Leeds United who currently occupy 17th position in the table. Goals from Mathias Normann and Teemu Pukki proved enough to secure the victory.
Many will be hoping that provides City with a much-needed injection of confidence ahead of a crucial body of games after the international break - starting with Southampton in NR1.
It is their first top-flight away win in the capital since they beat Tottenham 2-1 in 2012.
Brentford
(3-5-2)
SUBS:
41 Cox (GK)
2 Thompson
4 Goode (on for Zanka, 12)
9 Forss (on for Henry, 69)
14 Ghoddos (on for Janelt, 45)
15 Onyeka
28 Bidstrup
30 Roerslev
36 Stevens
- Bookings: Toney (foul on Omobamidele, 5), Goode (foul on Pukki, 28)
Norwich City
(4-3-3)
SUBS:
28 Gunn (GK)
7 Rupp
8 Gilmour
11 Placheta
18 Tzolis
19 Sorensen
24 Sargent (on for Pukki, 78)
30 Giannoulis (on for Dowell, 74)
35 Idah (on for Rashica, 90+4)
- Bookings: Normann (foul on Janelt, 33), Omobamidele (foul on Ghoddos, 52), Aarons (kicking the ball away, 90)
- Added on time: 3 mins/6 mins
- Venue: Brentford Community Stadium
- Referee: Jarred Gillett
- VAR: Lee Mason
KEY MOMENTS
2 - Early chance for Brentford after Zanka's long-throw causes chaos in the Canaries area. Jensen's cross is turned goalwards by Toney by he fails to hit the target
6 - GOAL NORWICH (NORMANN) - Brentford manage to clear Rashica's cross after fine work down the left from the Kosovan. It falls for Normann on the edge of the area who slaloms past a few bodies before firing past Fernandez and into the net. 0-1
12 - Positive move from Norwich after Omobamidele steps out of defence. The ball eventually finds Rashica, who cuts inside but his shot is held routinely by Fernandez
14 - Goode's long-throw picks out Norgaard inside the six-yard box but Krul denies the Dane from close range with his feet
28 - City are awarded a penalty after Normann slots Pukki through on goal. The Finnish international is brought down by Goode inside the area
29 - GOAL NORWICH (PUKKI) - City's striker makes no mistake from the spot and confidently dispatches it into the bottom left corner. 0-2
45 - City go close to adding a third just before half-time. Dowell slides Rashica in behind the Brentford defence. The Kosovan's cross ricochets off Pukki who couldn't divert the ball into the net. The linesman did have his flag up for offside
HALF TIME - BRENTFORD 0-2 NORWICH CITY
49 - Williams leads a fierce City breakthrough down the left and his pass inside is dummied by Dowell and falls for Pukki. The striker fails to hit the target
51 - Brentford score after Mbeumo latches onto Toney's header. The attacker rolls the ball past Krul but VAR rules he was in an offside position
53 - Jensen's deep free-kick picks out the unmarked Pinnock at the back post but his header is held by Krul
56 - Krul's positioning is excellent as he makes himself big to deny Norgaard from close range after Jensen's corner from the left
60 - GOAL BRENTFORD (HENRY) - City completely switch off as Ghoddos crosses from the right to the back post. The ball sails over Krul and finds the unmarked Henry, who taps into the net. 1-2
69 - Canos' fierce effort is beaten away well by City keeper Krul
81 - Giannoulis' deep cross looks to have picked out Sargent to secure the three points only for Fernandez to smother the ball from close range
85 - Rashica spins away from Goode and surges towards goal. His low drive is saved by Fernandez
90+6 - McLean fires wide of the post after good work from Adam Idah and Lees-Melou
FULL TIME - BRENTFORD 1-2 NORWICH CITY
SNAP RATINGS:
Krul 7; Aarons 7, Omobamidele 8, Gibson 8, Williams 7; Normann 8, McLean 7, Lees-Melou 7; Dowell 6, Rashica 6; Pukki 7. Subs: Giannoulis N/A, Sargent N/A, Idah N/A
MATCH STATS:
(Brentford - Norwich City)
Possession: 64% -36%
Shots: 19 - 9
Shots on Target: 7 - 5
Corners: 6 - 2
Fouls: 12 - 13