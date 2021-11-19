What is Lawro predicting for Norwich City v Southampton?

Video

Former Norwich City attacker Nathan Redmond scored on his last visit with Southampton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mark Lawrenson feels it is too early to write off Norwich City's Premier League chances - and backs Dean Smith to pick up a draw in his opening game against Southampton.

Smith's final match in charge of previous club Aston Villa ended in a 1-0 defeat on the south-coast, but the BBC Sport pundit predicts a better outcome this time around.

Dean Smith’s Press Conference Bulletin ahead of Southampton https://t.co/dMmjzuLmPq — The Pink Un (@pinkun) November 19, 2021

City won their first Premier League game of the season against Brentford prior to the international break, before Daniel Farke was replaced by Smith.

This is Lawro's verdict on the BBC Sport web site.

No-one is writing Norwich off, but we know they are a yo-yo club - and they do too.

Dean Smith can have a good go at keeping them up but he has clearly been appointed as someone who is capable of winning promotion if they do go down.

As with the other two clubs to have just changed their manager, you will get raised performance levels from Norwich here - certainly in terms of effort and endeavour.

I don't think it will be enough for them to beat Southampton though. Saints have been solid of late, and I'd be surprised if they left Carrow Road empty-handed.

Lawrenson's prediction: 1-1