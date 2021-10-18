Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City announce fixture changes

Paddy Davitt

Published: 4:11 PM October 18, 2021    Updated: 5:46 PM October 18, 2021
Norwich City's Premier League trip to Tottenham has been switched 

Norwich City's upcoming Premier League trip to Tottenham has been switched - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's Premier League trips to Newcastle United and Tottenham are among a clutch of games that have been changed for the Canaries.

City will now travel to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday, December 5 (KO 2pm), 24 hours later than the original scheduled fixture date.

Prior to that, the away game at Newcastle United will now take place on Tuesday, November 30 (KO 7:30pm) a day earlier than originally scheduled. That game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.

Manchester United's trip to Carrow Road on Saturday, December 11 has been picked by Sky Sports for a later kick-off time of 5:30pm.

In two other television picks for the original dates, Aston Villa's trip to Norfolk on Tuesday, December 14 (KO 7.45pm), which could mark Emi Buendia's first competitive return since his club record move, is to be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Finally, City's trip to Crystal Palace on Tuesday, December 28 (KO 3pm) will be live on Amazon Prime Video.

