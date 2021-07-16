Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Updated

WINDOW WATCH: Latest City transfer news and views

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:50 PM July 16, 2021    Updated: 2:14 PM July 16, 2021
Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber and head of recruitment Kieran Scott still have transfer work to do

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber and head of recruitment Kieran Scott still have work to do in the transfer window - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A dash of Gallic flair, a couple of reward cards but the end is in sight for a Norwich City transfer saga. 

Kirstoffer Ajer is mercifully a name that in very short order can be removed from endless speculation touting the Norwegian international with a Celtic switch.

Brentford appear to have won that protracted race. Such as it was from the Canaries, who did not follow up their initial £10m offer last month for all the gossip column inches.

City had long since moved on. Which saw them pitch up in France for Nice midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou. The 28-year-old is now in Norfolk and will join up with his team mates at Colney from next week.

Norwich open their pre-season campaign on Friday night at King's Lynn Town. Those in attendance will be looking for a first glimpse of Milot Rashica. The club's headline signing was officially presented at Carrow Road on Thursday.

That came between new contracts for Bali Mumba and Jacob Sorensen. With another to follow early next week from the existing squad.

No substantial movement on the hunt for a potential striker addition this week, but Bournemouth's Philip Billing is still very much on the radar.

This is your weekly show, not ours, so please join us every Friday lunchtime to set the agenda throughout the summer.

- Recap what was discussed with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell in the window above. 

Norwich City Transfer News
Norwich News

