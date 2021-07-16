WINDOW WATCH: Latest City transfer news and views

Updated

A dash of Gallic flair, a couple of reward cards but the end is in sight for a Norwich City transfer saga.

Kirstoffer Ajer is mercifully a name that in very short order can be removed from endless speculation touting the Norwegian international with a Celtic switch.

Brentford appear to have won that protracted race. Such as it was from the Canaries, who did not follow up their initial £10m offer last month for all the gossip column inches.

City had long since moved on. Which saw them pitch up in France for Nice midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou. The 28-year-old is now in Norfolk and will join up with his team mates at Colney from next week.

Norwich open their pre-season campaign on Friday night at King's Lynn Town. Those in attendance will be looking for a first glimpse of Milot Rashica. The club's headline signing was officially presented at Carrow Road on Thursday.

That came between new contracts for Bali Mumba and Jacob Sorensen. With another to follow early next week from the existing squad.

No substantial movement on the hunt for a potential striker addition this week, but Bournemouth's Philip Billing is still very much on the radar.

