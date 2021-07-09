WINDOW WATCH: The latest Canaries' transfer news and views

Updated

Published: 12:51 PM July 9, 2021 Updated: 2:06 PM July 9, 2021

Max Aarons has so far not had to endure a summer of speculation around his future at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Back to business for Daniel Farke and his Norwich City players this week. But what business is likely to happen in the transfer window from here?

The club's non-Euro-2020 contingent returned to the grass at Colney ahead of the Premier League countdown to Liverpool's visit on August 14.

Fresh departures this past week with Josip Drmic and Akin Famewo the latest who have no part to play in the club's top flight plans. Fresh speculation as well around the chase for Celtic centre back Kristoffer Ajer.

However, reports in the Scottish media City plan to return with an improved bid, after the Bhoys turned down their initial approach, are wide of the mark.

Norwich remain in the market for a central defensive addition but with four on the books at present there is also an acceptance they could utilise the Premier League loan route that produced Billy Gilmour, if the right asset at the right price is not available.

Jordan Hugill was a new name touted as a potential departure. Both parties are open to exploring the possibility, with Hugill perhaps craving more game time and City prepared to shuffle their striking resource to compete with Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah.

What of Max Aarons? A name that was a staple in the transfer gossip columns last summer, and the subject of a loan enquiry from Barcelona no less. Aarons is back at Colney and until City's resolve is seriously tested, a Norwich player at Farke's disposal.

Should Norwich simply rebuff any interest in Aarons from this point in the window, and how many new players do they need to bring in from here to equip Farke for the Premier League challenge?

