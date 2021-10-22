Momentum could be key to City discovering winning formula, insists Norwich legend

Video

Published: 6:00 AM October 22, 2021

Wes Hoolahan of Norwich applauds the traveling support at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/12/2017

Wes Hoolahan believes that grinding out results will help Norwich City generate a momentum that could help unlock a winning formula in the Premier League.

The Canaries are preparing for a trip to the European champions Chelsea this weekend after back-to-back goalless draws against Burnley and Brighton which has halted a run of six straight defeats that kicked off their season.

City fans are hoping that the newfound defensive solidity and three at the back formation will help them amass the points required to stay in the division.

Only three players have made more appearances for Norwich in the Premier League than Hoolahan and the Irish international was a pivotal member of the sides who achieved survival under Paul Lambert and Chris Hughton nearly a decade ago.

Maintaining their top-flight status since has been more difficult and the club are hoping to prove their doubters wrong this time around.

Hoolahan, now aged 39, is still playing a crucial role in Cambridge United's season in League One and started during their 2-2 draw against rivals Ipswich Town last weekend.

The Irishman returned to Norwich earlier this week to launch a county-first academy based at City Academy School alongside former Canaries striker Stephen Elliott.

Wes Hoolahan is hoping Daniel Farke can find a winning formula in the Premier League for Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Reflecting on the start of the Canaries' winless Premier League campaign, Hoolahan is hoping the defensive foundations will be a crucial part of Norwich discovering a winning formula.

"It's been tough but the last two results have been positive," Hoolahan said. "They've got to find a winning formula that includes scoring goals but it's obviously going to be a tough season.

"Fingers crossed they can get a run going, grab a few goals and get enough points on the board to stay up," the City legend told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"It's a massive step from the Championship to the Premier League. You don't get as many opportunities to score and if you make a mistake then teams have the quality to punish you. That's how deadly they are.

"From my experience of playing in the Premier League, it can feel like you're on one big rush. We had momentum going in (under Paul Lambert) and were used to winning games, all the lads who were there loved every minute of it."

NCFC Extra: City recruitment chief earns promotion