Follow live updates of Norwich City v Preston North End

Connor Southwell

Published: 1:30 PM October 8, 2022
Updated: 1:47 PM October 8, 2022
Norwich City welcome Preston North End to Carrow Road in the Championship this afternoon. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City face the unique challenge of Preston North End this afternoon at Carrow Road hoping to extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches. 

Ryan Lowe's side arrive in NR1 yet to concede on their travels this season along with being the division's lowest scorers but possessing the best defence. 

City recorded a productive four points from two testing trips to Blackpool and Reading respectively to kick start a busy month and return to Carrow Road hoping to produce a performance for supporters. 

A style versus substance debate has underscored their progress in the division throughout the campaign to date, with the Canaries preparing to face promotion rivals in the coming weeks. 

They remain without their trio of left backs plus Isaac Hayden who is stepping up his recovery with the club's rehabilitation team. Dean Smith is boosted by the return of Todd Cantwell following a slight injury concern. 

Preston recorded a 1-0 victory over struggling West Brom in midweek but have lacked consistency alongside goals so far this campaign. The game sees a return to Carrow Road for Robbie Brady. 

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

