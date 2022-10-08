Smith takeaways: City boss 'annoyed' at soft goals; time-wasting tactics

Match reaction

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith gets his point across after Kenny McLean's strike was disallowed late on in a 3-2 Championship defeat to Preston

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues around Norwich City's 3-2 Championship defeat against Preston.

Josh Sargent and Gabby Sara were on target but an Emil Riis brace and Troy Parrott's deflected cross inflicted a first league defeat on Smith's side since August 13.

The Canaries' boss held his post-match press call on Saturday afternoon at Carrow Road.

This is what Smith had to say on the following.

Overview

Start we wanted. Game should be over after 20 minutes. Scored a good goal, keeper makes saves from another of Sarge's chances, one from AJ (Aaron Ramsey), Teemu (Pukki) puts one wide. Our attacking play in that spell was what we wanted.

Then we give away two, maybe even three, sloppy goals. That is very unlike us. We still created chances but I am annoyed, disappointed, frustrated. We don't normally do that. Which is what makes me a little bit angry because that is not like us.

Tim (Krul) can play a better ball towards Andrew (Omobamidele) and Max (Aarons) who leave it to each other, and that creates a three versus two for them. For the first goal, they are a give-and-go team. They slowed it down on the counter-attack. They go around Kenny (McLean) and Sam (Byram) and the lad has a free header in the box with no contact made by us. They didn't have to do an awful lot for that.

(Should Tim do better for the third goal?) I'll have to look back at that. We switched off from a throw in and it got deflected and he will probably feel he could do better. They haven't had to work an awful lot for their goals.

Time-wasting tactics?

They slowed it down at every opportunity. I don't blame them, I blame the officials for not dealing with that. The officiating for delaying was really poor. I have been to see the officials (since full-time). Something has to be done about it.

He could have put 20 minutes up at the end. We come to see a game. On the pitch, not off it.

Kenny McLean's disallowed late goal

The officials said Grant Hanley was holding the player. I can't deny that. But their lad is holding Grant as well. He caught him with a nice little left hook, from what I have seen. He blows early, or as Kenny strikes it. He has not blown for fouls of holding throughout the game, so not sure why he started then.

Sam Byram's half-time exit

He was feeling his hip and felt he could only give 70pc or 80pc in the second half, so I decided to make the change.



