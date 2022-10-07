Nunez on a learning curve for Smith

Interview

Marcelino Nunez is not the finished article at Norwich City insists Dean Smith.

The Chilean international has been the pick of the summer signings, but made a costly error in the midweek 1-1 Championship draw at Reading.

Nunez tried to nick a ball from Jeff Hendrick on the edge of his own area that ended with the Royals’ midfielder lashing past Tim Krul.

Smith has hailed the 22-year-old's quality on the ball, ahead of Preston’s Carrow Road visit on Saturday, and backs him to respond from a below-par outing.

“I don't think it was his best game. I thought he was a little bit loose in the first half on the ball, if I'm honest,” said the City chief. “He's jumped and just not made any contact. He should have held his ground, put the brakes on a little bit easier, and made it tougher for Hendrick to get past him.

"There's areas in everybody's game you can work on. He's a delight to have around the place, as I've said before, but he's certainly learning. And there's things that we're working with him to get better at as well.”

Fellow midfielder Liam Gibbs was the pick of those on duty against Reading on the teenager’s first start for a month since an ankle injury.

The 19-year-old is the complete package for Smith.

“I've always been one to say if you're good enough, you're old enough. It doesn't matter what age you are,” he said. “And the lad is good enough at the moment and has earned the right to be in the team. He was unfortunate with the injury. Why not let him flourish if he's playing well?

“He's not just a holding midfielder, because he could very easily go and play as an eight as well. You saw his ball carrying skills, which actually led to the corner which led to the goal. He can run both ways to be honest.

"But he's really well disciplined. He knows what's over his shoulder as well and when he can turn out and switch play and when he needs to keep it.

“As a team and as a club, that's what we need at this moment in time. And he's probably got more traits to do that than other players in the team. He's a hard working lad who likes the game and understands the game.”