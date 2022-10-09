'We felt a little bit sorry for ourselves' - PNE boss on City onslaught

Match reaction

Preston boss Ryan Lowe felt his side had to overcome an inferiority complex to survive Norwich City’s rapid start, and inflict a 3-2 Championship defeat on the Canaries.

The Lilywhites arrived with the best defensive record in the league but Josh Sargent pounced inside three minutes at Carrow Road, and the visitors were hanging on during a ferocious burst.

Freddie Woodman denied Sargent two more goals with key stops, went full length to claw away Teemu Pukki’s hit from the edge of the area, and kicked away a close range effort from Aaron Ramsey all inside the first 15 minutes.

But Emil Riis’ brace, and Troy Parrott’s deflected late cross sealed the victory, and secured the first away league win in Norfolk this season.

“I thought we felt a little bit sorry for ourselves in the first five or ten minutes,” said Lowe. “We had a bit of a sickness bug going through the camp and a lot of the lads there were getting sick.

“Maybe we felt Norwich, league leaders if you like, flying high, unbeaten in nine, and then once we got to grips with them and put our foot down and started playing some football, I thought we were very good and worthy of being the best team.

“As you well know they’ve got quality players and we’ve got to expect to be under the cosh a little bit as we were. To score three goals was massively pleasing.

"A fantastic performance overall. To come to Norwich, go toe-to-toe with them and take three points, is something the lads need to be proud of. And we are, because not many teams will do that.

"They were unbeaten in nine but we thought 'What have we have got to lose?' People probably didn't have us down to win anyway, so we went out there with full belief in the way we want to play to hopefully get some goals - which we certainly did.

"There has been a lot of talk about how there haven't been many goals in our matches so far and hopefully this will put a stop to that.

"The fact we scored three goals is no surprise to me. It is something we work hard on in training and anyone who has watched us recently will know we have created plenty of scoring opportunities without putting them away.”