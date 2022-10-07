'They're a fantastic outfit' - Preston boss Lowe on Norwich City challenge

Interview

Ryan Lowe is challenging his Preston North End side to overcome the tight schedule to produce a result against Norwich City this weekend.

The low-scoring Lilywhites arrive at Carrow Road having beaten West Brom 1-0 on Wednesday and Lowe is expecting a large portion of their work to be undertaken in the classroom rather than the training pitch.

Dean Smith's side await them hoping to extend their run of unbeaten Championship matches to 10, knowing a win could take them to the top of the division providing results elsewhere go in their favour.

Lowe believes his group is capable of exploiting the Canaries' weaknesses.

“They’ve got some fantastic players and a fantastic manager who’s been there before and had promotion out of the division, and managed in the Premier League," Lowe told Preston's official channels.

“But we’ve got to worry about what we do and how we can nullify their strengths and attack their weaknesses of course. Every team has weaknesses.

“But one thing we can’t do is we can’t take Norwich City lightly. They’re a fantastic outfit, but we’ve got to go there with a smile on our face, and not play the occasion, play the game, and if we can do that we’re always in a positive mood to try and get a result.”

Preston have had a unique start to the season and are the Championship's lowest scorers but have also conceded the fewest amount of goals.

In his press conference on Friday, Smith felt that was a fair reflection of their performances rather than a bizarre statistical quirk and is expecting to face an organised outfit on Saturday.

Preston North End have had a unique start to the Championship season. - Credit: PA

Lowe will have to extract plenty from a condensed preparation period ahead of this encounter.

“We’ll have to do a lot of work on the TV as well while we’re down at Norwich because the turnaround is quick," he said.

“We’ve got to make sure that we get the recovery into the group, but the lads have got all the details.

“They have everything on them, and we’ll leave no stone unturned in that department, but while we’re doing well we’ll just continue the theme.

"Training will be minimised of course, and we’ll just go for another tough encounter on Saturday against Norwich.”