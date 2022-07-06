Placheta completes Birmingham loan move

Norwich City winger Przeymslaw Placheta has completed a season-long loan to Birmingham City.

The Polish international will spend the season at St Andrew's as Norwich seek to trim their squad ahead of the start of the Championship campaign.

Placheta made just a dozen Premier League appearances under Daniel Farke and Dean Smith last season and Norwich were open to a potential exit last summer before Onel Hernandez moved to Middlesbrough.

The Polish international is expected to gain more minutes under new Blues boss John Eustace with Norwich loan boss Andy Hughes keeping a close eye on his progress next season.

Speaking to the Blues' official channels, Placheta revealed his excitement to get going at the club.

“I am really happy to join Birmingham! The time when I got the message that Birmingham is one option, I was really happy to join and come to Birmingham.

“I can’t wait to join the team at the training camp as well and to get to know every player, the staff and the Head Coach," Placheta told the club's official channels.

“I am really quick. I can bring speed to the team and can play both with and without the ball, but with the ball, I like to dribble. I want to help the team and give my best to help the team achieve their goals."