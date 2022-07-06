Placheta completes Birmingham loan move
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City winger Przeymslaw Placheta has completed a season-long loan to Birmingham City.
The Polish international will spend the season at St Andrew's as Norwich seek to trim their squad ahead of the start of the Championship campaign.
Placheta made just a dozen Premier League appearances under Daniel Farke and Dean Smith last season and Norwich were open to a potential exit last summer before Onel Hernandez moved to Middlesbrough.
The Polish international is expected to gain more minutes under new Blues boss John Eustace with Norwich loan boss Andy Hughes keeping a close eye on his progress next season.
Speaking to the Blues' official channels, Placheta revealed his excitement to get going at the club.
“I am really happy to join Birmingham! The time when I got the message that Birmingham is one option, I was really happy to join and come to Birmingham.
“I can’t wait to join the team at the training camp as well and to get to know every player, the staff and the Head Coach," Placheta told the club's official channels.
Most Read
- 1 City in talks to sign Brazilian midfielder
- 2 City old boy aims to revive career at Championship rivals
- 3 Popular former City loanee Quintilla has new club
- 4 Josh Martin heading for City exit
- 5 'We're going to push back!' - Ashton's message to Norwich City
- 6 City defender Famewo joins Sheffield Wednesday permanently
- 7 Norfolk-born Hemp excited to feature at Euros
- 8 Norwich City transfer rumours: Icelandic attacking midfielder linked
- 9 City planning safe standing in long-term after legislation change
- 10 City FA Youth Cup winner heading to the Premier League?
“I am really quick. I can bring speed to the team and can play both with and without the ball, but with the ball, I like to dribble. I want to help the team and give my best to help the team achieve their goals."