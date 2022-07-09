Placheta on why Blues' loan is a win win

News

Przemyslaw Placheta’s season long loan move to Birmingham City from Norwich City keeps alive his World Cup dream.

Placheta was part of the Poland set up who qualified for the finals in Qatar later this year, where they have been drawn in a group containing Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

First and foremost, the 24-year-old views a switch to the Canaries’ Championship rivals as a chance for more game time at club level.

“I am very proud to play for Poland. That was my dream, that is what makes me happy and I will do everything I can to make sure I am part of it in the future,” he said. “It is about playing games and getting minutes but also I want to come and help the team achieve its goals this season.

"I will work hard for this team and hopefully we can achieve a good place in the table. I have been welcomed by the players. I feel really good and I am happy to start.

“My speed is my biggest attribute I can bring to the team, in those transition moments. I like to dribble and if I can, score goals and add assists. I can play in the 10, not so many times in my career, but I prefer to play in the wide areas.”

Placheta has now joined up with the Blues’ squad at their Portugal training base, and brings the experience of being part of City’s title-winning squad in his last tilt at the second tier.

The winger also made 14 Premier League appearances last season but saw the likes of Jonathan Rowe and Tony Springett preferred by Dean Smith over the run in.

Danel Sinani and Onel Hernandez, another who spent part of last season with Birmingham, have since returned from loan stints.

“Self-confidence is the most important thing. If you can use your abilities or strengths then the team improves overall,” said the Pole, speaking to Birmingham’s youtube channel. “The intensity and the quality is here. There are many good players with a lot of quality.

“I came here because I want to win games. That is the same as the players, the coach and the club. It has to be our mentality.

“We had a nice talk with the head coach (when I arrived). He explained to me how he wants to play. It is good to join at this stage of pre-season. To be out in the training camp we are all here together. Whether training or our free time, you are around the group.”