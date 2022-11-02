Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Match reaction

Smith takeaways: Chances squandered, super start, Gibson pen frustration

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:43 PM November 2, 2022
Updated: 10:47 PM November 2, 2022
Teemu Pukki rues a late chance that got away in Norwich City's 0-0 Championship draw against QPR

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues after Norwich City's 0-0 Championship draw against QPR.

The Canaries' boss held his post-match press call at Carrow Road on Wednesday night.

This is what Smith had to say on the following.

QPR overview

We worked hard to create big chances against a team who are well organised in QPR. Disappointed not to get all three points. Gabby Sara and Teemu Pukki both had shots saved, then Teemu hit the post when you would expect him to score. Onel (Hernandez) had a one-on-one with the keeper, Grant (Hanley) hits the post from five yards.

It was one of those we didn't take our big chances. If we score they have to open up. I thought there was some long periods when we were in control. The first 25 minutes especially. But there were other spells we could have been better, we lost our way a bit, maybe got a little bit impatient and tried to force one or two things. That enabled them to counter on us and have some opportunities. 

I thought that was a massive step in the right direction.

Super start

It was all there. We had a really good balance about us in terms of how we wanted to play. We had some really good reverse movements, we kept the ball well when we needed to.

I just think in those periods when we try to force it we need to be quicker on the ball. If we play one or two touch in our build we can play through any team in this league

Ben Gibson second half penalty claim

It is a penalty but what we have come to expect. It is the standard of the officiating. He is six yards away and it is no more than a rugby tackle. I am sure the cameras have already shown that because the one I have seen, it is stonewall penalty. We can't control those moments so I tend not to worry about it now.


