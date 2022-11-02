Follow live updates of Norwich City v QPR

Match Coverage

Carrow Road is the setting for a battle of two early season promotion contenders as Norwich City welcome QPR to Norfolk tonight.

The Canaries are searching for a second successive victory that would see them leapfrog QPR into the top four of the Championship table.

A 3-1 victory over Alex Neil's Stoke on Saturday has eased the mounting pressure on head coach Dean Smith, with the aim now to build some momentum ahead of the World Cup break later this month.

Smith will be given selection headaches following Todd Cantwell's impressive cameo with Kenny McLean also returning to the squad after serving his three game suspension.

Josh Sargent is likely to miss the game with a calf injury and Dimi Giannoulis is suffering from a cracked rib but could return for Saturday's trip to Rotherham.

QPR have had an impressive start to the Championship season and sit in fourth place, two points above the Canaries.

Mick Beale, who was appointed as Hoops boss in the summer, has earned plaudits for his work with this QPR side, who adopt a primarily forward-thinking approach.

He even turned down interest from Premier League outfit Wolves last month, but QPR arrive at Carrow Road looking to turn their form around after back-to-back defeats.

