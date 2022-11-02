Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Follow live updates of Norwich City v QPR

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:15 PM November 2, 2022
NCFC

Norwich City welcome Queens Park Rangers to Carrow Road tonight. - Credit: Archant

Carrow Road is the setting for a battle of two early season promotion contenders as Norwich City welcome QPR to Norfolk tonight. 

The Canaries are searching for a second successive victory that would see them leapfrog QPR into the top four of the Championship table. 

Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view exclusive content.

A 3-1 victory over Alex Neil's Stoke on Saturday has eased the mounting pressure on head coach Dean Smith, with the aim now to build some momentum ahead of the World Cup break later this month. 

Smith will be given selection headaches following Todd Cantwell's impressive cameo with Kenny McLean also returning to the squad after serving his three game suspension. 

Josh Sargent is likely to miss the game with a calf injury and Dimi Giannoulis is suffering from a cracked rib but could return for Saturday's trip to Rotherham. 

QPR have had an impressive start to the Championship season and sit in fourth place, two points above the Canaries. 

Mick Beale, who was appointed as Hoops boss in the summer, has earned plaudits for his work with this QPR side, who adopt a primarily forward-thinking approach. 

He even turned down interest from Premier League outfit Wolves last month, but QPR arrive at Carrow Road looking to turn their form around after back-to-back defeats. 

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

