Fresh injury blow for City defender

Video

Norwich City loan defender Sam McCallum faces another spell on the sidelines at QPR - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City youngster Sam McCallum has been ruled out until after the upcoming international break with another hamstring problem in an injury-hit loan spell at QPR.

McCallum was forced off in the opening 30 minutes of Friday's 1-1 Championship draw with Nottingham Forest, following a recurrence of the issue he first suffered against Bristol City in September.

YouTube

The 21-year-old left-sided defender, who is yet to make a league appearance for the Canaries since his move from Coventry in 2020, had impressed with two goals in 10 games for promotion-chasing Rangers.

QPR chief Mark Warburton is also missing centre-back Jordy de Wijs (calf) for Wednesday's league trip to Cardiff.

“Sam could be out for a good few weeks, Jordy not so long,” he said, quoted by West London Sport.

“I hope with Jordy it’s a low-grade injury, but neither player will play ahead of the international break next week.

“All I can say at the moment is that it will be at least a couple of weeks for Sam given the way he walked off the pitch.

“I am not a medical mind, but that is just from experience. I’ll be speaking with the doctor and finding out what the scans say.”

McCallum, who attracted loan interest from a number of Championship clubs in the summer, had a delayed start to the season after suffering an illness that ruled him out of the opening month of his season-long switch.



