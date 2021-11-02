Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Fresh injury blow for City defender

Paddy Davitt

Published: 2:32 PM November 2, 2021
Norwich City loan defender Sam McCallum faces another spell on the sidelines at QPR

Norwich City loan defender Sam McCallum faces another spell on the sidelines at QPR

Norwich City youngster Sam McCallum has been ruled out until after the upcoming international break with another hamstring problem in an injury-hit loan spell at QPR.

McCallum was forced off in the opening 30 minutes of Friday's 1-1 Championship draw with Nottingham Forest, following a recurrence of the issue he first suffered against Bristol City in September.

YouTube

The 21-year-old left-sided defender, who is yet to make a league appearance for the Canaries since his move from Coventry in 2020, had impressed with two goals in 10 games for promotion-chasing Rangers.

QPR chief Mark Warburton is also missing centre-back Jordy de Wijs (calf) for Wednesday's league trip to Cardiff. 

“Sam could be out for a good few weeks, Jordy not so long,” he said, quoted by West London Sport.

“I hope with Jordy it’s a low-grade injury, but neither player will play ahead of the international break next week.

“All I can say at the moment is that it will be at least a couple of weeks for Sam given the way he walked off the pitch.

“I am not a medical mind, but that is just from experience. I’ll be speaking with the doctor and finding out what the scans say.”

McCallum, who attracted loan interest from a number of Championship clubs in the summer, had a delayed start to the season after suffering an illness that ruled him out of the opening month of his season-long switch. 


