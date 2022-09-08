Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
News

EFL to make announcement on fixtures after death of the Queen

Connor Southwell

Published: 8:00 PM September 8, 2022
File photo dated 17/10/2019 of Queen Elizabeth II hosting a reception at Buckingham Palace in London

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96. - Credit: PA

The EFL will consult with the government over this weekend's fixtures after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

A statement released this evening by the league said that 'an appropriate announcement will be made at at the earliest opportunity.'

It's possible that all matches will be postponed as the country mourns the death of its longest-reigning monarch.

Norwich City are due to travel to Turf Moor tomorrow to face Burnley in the Championship with an 8pm kick off time. 

Rick Parry, chairman of the EFL said: “Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II. 

“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction. 

“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.

“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

“On behalf of the League and its Clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II. 

“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our Clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”

The EFL statement adds: "Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity."

