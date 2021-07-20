City transfer link to Rangers' prospect wide of the mark

Video

Published: 9:44 AM July 20, 2021 Updated: 10:06 AM July 20, 2021

Norwich City are not interested in Rangers' teenage attacker Kai Kennedy.

Reports in Scotland on Monday evening suggested the Canaries, West Ham and an unnamed Ligue 1 club in France had enquired about the teenager, who has yet to make a senior league appearance for the Ibrox club.

The 19-year-old is under contract until 2023 and spent last season on loan at Inverness and Raith but is reportedly part of Steven Gerrard's longer term plans in Glasgow.

City are not looking to add Kennedy to their development stable but have raided north of the border in recent seasons to recruit the likes of Archie Mair and Aidan Fitzpatrick. They have also sent Dan Barden and Reece McAlear on loan to Livingston and Inverness respectively for the upcoming season.

Former City academy winger Glenn Middleton joined Rangers in January 2018 but appears to have fallen out of favour under Gerrard after initially being involved when the former England midfielder first arrived.

Norwich have made fresh additions to their development talent this summer with Flynn Clarke arriving from Peterborough and Kenny Coker from Southend. Ipswich youngster Liam Gibbs is also set to complete his move with the clubs in advanced discussions over the proposed fee. if the clubs are unable to reach agreement a compensation figure will be set at a tribunal.

Coker's three year deal was announced earlier this month.

"I am just really excited because it is what everyone dreams of, to sign your first professional contract and, especially, at a club like Norwich," said the 17-year-old, quoted on Monday on the club's official site. "A club that has just got promoted and has a good history.

“You can tell it is a well-run club and there is an obvious pathway into the first team. So, I am excited to show everyone what I can do and, hopefully, break into the first team.

"if you keep working hard here you will get given an opportunity. Hopefully, I can do that and I can just get that (first team) opportunity myself.

“First of all, I just love scoring goals. So as soon as I settle in, I want to keep scoring goals from pre-season, just try to score as many goals as possible.”