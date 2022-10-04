Follow live updates of Reading v Norwich City

Match Coverage

It's second versus third in the Championship this evening as Norwich City travel to face Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Dean Smith's side arrive in Berkshire on the back of a hard fought 1-0 victory over Blackpool on Saturday - extending their unbeaten run of league matches to eight games in the process.

- Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view exclusive content.

City travel with the same squad that were at Bloomfield Road last weekend. Todd Cantwell could travel after missing Saturday's match with a slight knock.

The Canaries are still without all three left back options in Dimi Giannoulis, Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen through injury. Isaac Hayden is also on the comeback trail after a set back with his knee.

Paul Ince's side have shrugged off glum pre-season predictions to upset the Championship apple cart. They sit in third place after winning seven of their opening 11 matches.

The Royals have the best home record in the Championship this season, taking 15 points at the Madejski Stadium. They will leapfrog the Canaries into the automatic places with a victory this evening.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

- Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device and take out a FREE trial here to view exclusive content.