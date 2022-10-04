Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
STARTING XIs: Liam Gibbs replaces Onel Hernandez in one change

Paddy Davitt

Published: 7:03 PM October 4, 2022
Updated: 7:13 PM October 4, 2022
Liam Gibbs returns to the Norwich City starting line up at Reading in the Championship

Liam Gibbs returns to the Norwich City starting line up at Reading in the Championship - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Liam Gibbs is restored to the Norwich City line up in one change for the Championship game at Reading on Tuesday night.

The teenage holding midfielder injured his ankle at Sunderland on August 27 but made a late cameo at the weekend in the 1-0 victory at Blackpool.

Onel Hernandez drops to the bench, with no place again for Todd Cantwell who was ruled out at the weekend with a quad issue.

READING (3-4-2-1): Lumley, McIntyre, Holmes, Hutchinson, Guinness-Walker, Hoilett, Loum, Fornah, Hendrick, Ince, Carroll. Subs: Bouzanis, Abbey, Mbengue, Craig, Ejaria, Meite, Joao.

NORWICH CITY (4-1-4-1): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Byram; Gibbs; Sargent, McLean, Nunez, Ramsey; Pukki. Subs: Gunn (GK), Gibson, Hugill, Dowell, Hernandez, Sinani, Sara.

– Click here to view our NCFC Live blog, bringing you minute-by-minute updates from Reading, or access it via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device. Take out a FREE trial here to try out our subscriber exclusive debate and analysis.

– Watch our reporters’ live reaction to the team news from Carrow Road in the video above.


