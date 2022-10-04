STARTING XIs: Liam Gibbs replaces Onel Hernandez in one change

Starting XIs

Liam Gibbs returns to the Norwich City starting line up at Reading in the Championship - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Liam Gibbs is restored to the Norwich City line up in one change for the Championship game at Reading on Tuesday night.

The teenage holding midfielder injured his ankle at Sunderland on August 27 but made a late cameo at the weekend in the 1-0 victory at Blackpool.

Onel Hernandez drops to the bench, with no place again for Todd Cantwell who was ruled out at the weekend with a quad issue.

READING (3-4-2-1): Lumley, McIntyre, Holmes, Hutchinson, Guinness-Walker, Hoilett, Loum, Fornah, Hendrick, Ince, Carroll. Subs: Bouzanis, Abbey, Mbengue, Craig, Ejaria, Meite, Joao.

NORWICH CITY (4-1-4-1): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Byram; Gibbs; Sargent, McLean, Nunez, Ramsey; Pukki. Subs: Gunn (GK), Gibson, Hugill, Dowell, Hernandez, Sinani, Sara.

