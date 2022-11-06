McLean convinced Norwich have more gears to find in promotion fight

Interview

Kenny McLean nodded Norwich City ahead during their 2-1 win at Rotherham United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kenny McLean believes there are still more gears for Norwich City to find in their pursuit of Championship promotion.

A hard-fought 2-1 victory away on Rotherham has seen some momentum return to their campaign following a difficult run of form throughout October.

The expectation that surrounds the Canaries has seen the pressure on them ramped up in recent weeks, particularly around head coach Dean Smith.

After this win, Norwich have taken seven points from the last three matches and now sit fourth in the league table with one game left before the World Cup break.

Frustration has been a commonly held emotion throughout this campaign and McLean has accepted responsibility for the players' role in their recent struggles.

"There is a lot more to come from us," McLean said.

"That’s been spoken about a lot, not putting games or teams to bed and dropping too many points – it's true. If we drop points then we aren’t happy about it. The fans were the same.

"We have dropped too many points and we need to take responsibility for that as players, but we move on and this result feels good."

McLean netted his first goal since March to put Norwich ahead inside the opening 20 minutes.

The Scottish international timed his run to perfection to nod Teemu Pukki's deflected shot into the net from close range after Gabriel Sara's drive into the box.

McLean returned to the starting XI after serving a three-game suspension and impressed during a hard-fought win in Yorkshire.

Reflecting on his individual role in the win, he felt the change in tactical approach gave him a greater licence to join attacks.

"I was in the right place at the right time, it’s not often that I say that," he said after the win.

"As a midfielder, you always want to score more goals. I’ve had to play a bit deeper at times this season.

"That’s the first time I’ve got to play with Isaac (Hayden) in the middle. I’ve been left-back when he’s played in the other games. That gives you the licence to go forward a bit more, especially when we play in the system we did today.

"I found myself at back post and it was nice to score to put us one up."