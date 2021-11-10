‘Norwich is a smashing club’ - Redknapp on Lampard links

Video

Harry Redknapp is convinced the Norwich City job will attract plenty of candidates – but stopped short of touting his nephew Frank Lampard.

Redknapp did concede the Aston Villa job ‘is one that would interest’ Lampard, who has reportedly been identified as a possible candidate to replace Daniel Farke at Carrow Road, with the former England international believed to have held talks.

City are now in advanced discussions with interested parties ahead of a potential announcement over the weekend.

Redknapp feels City’s ownership would give Farke’s successor time, in contrast to the expectancy now around many of the other Premier League clubs.

“It has just gone crazy,” he said, speaking on Talksport. “The game has changed. Back in the day what tended to happen was clubs were owned by local business people. I know Norwich have local owners but most of the clubs at that level are owned by super rich business people from all over the world.

"They all want to be top of the league or in the top four and when it doesn’t happen, they pull the trigger very quickly. I know social media is there now but it does come down to the owners. You lose four or five games now and you are under pressure.

“It’s a difficult one. The Villa job is one that would interest him, for sure. But it has been a funny old time. Dean Smith, getting the sack at Villa, I was disappointed to see that. He did a great job there, real Villa man, loves the club.

"A bit like Chris Wilder when he left Sheffield United, a lifelong supporter. (Jack) Grealish went and that was difficult. They were almost a one man team.

“I saw them last year and he was so good, everything went through him. The people who have come in have not really hit the ground. I think he needed more time. But the job is up for grabs. There will be plenty of people interested.

“Norwich is a smashing club, run by good people so there are two good jobs for somebody.”