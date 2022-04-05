Interest in City loan export rising

Reece McAlear is out of contract at Norwich City this summer. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Interest in Norwich City loan export Reece McAlear is rising with the young midfielder out of contract this summer.

The 20-year-old has spent the season on loan in the Scottish Championship with Inverness CT, making 23 appearances and scoring three times.

McAlear is out of contract with the Canaries this summer and, whilst the door hasn't been closed on a potential new deal from either side, no talks about extending his stay in Norfolk have taken place.

A final decision from both the player and the club is expected to be made later this month.

It's understood there is interest from both the Scottish Premiership and from League One and League Two in England in the midfielder, who is expected to explore his options ahead of the summer.

Reports in Scotland state that St Johnstone and St Mirren have made their interest known to his representatives whilst Championship leaders Kilmarnock are also monitoring the situation.

Speaking about his situation last week to the Press and Journal, McAlear was unsure of what the future held for him.

“The loans manager phones me after every game. He watches every game,” he said, on the regular contact from City chief Andrew Hughes. “My deal is up at the end of the season, so I don’t know what the future holds. When it comes to it, I will decide then.

“I’m just looking to finish the season strongly here with Inverness. I joined here to take Caley Thistle to the Scottish Premiership, but we’ve still got a bit to go and that’s my aim here before the end of the season."

McAlear signed for Norwich from Motherwell in 2019 and made his debut for the Canaries against Coventry City last season under Daniel Farke. He joined Inverness in search of more exposure to senior football.

Reece McAlear is attracting interest from Scotland and England.

His current boss Billy Dodds expressed anger that McAlear hadn't been selected in Scotland U21s squad despite the quality of his performances for Inverness this season.

"I’m actually angry because I cannot believe the boy hasn’t had a sniff of the under 21s,” he said.

“I’m not here to do Scot Gemmill’s job, but I’m telling you, the boy has been in the team and scored some wonder goals.

“He is consistent every week and he’s not even in the squad. I’m astounded by that. I don’t know why he isn’t in the squad. I don’t know if the homework has been done.

“I just think he is a top-quality player, he’s intelligent. He is only 20 and he can’t get near that team, when he has been consistently playing first-team football and scoring unbelievable goals.

“He’s played for Motherwell and gets a big move to Norwich who paid a lot of money for him.

“He should be in the team, from what I’m seeing and knowing what he could bring.”