Video
Goalscoring City midfield prospect faces uncertain future
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City youngster Reece McAlear is making waves on loan at Inverness – with his current boss leading calls for an international call up.
The 20-year-old Scottish midfielder, who has made one senior City league appearance, notched a stunning goal in Caley’s 2-0 win over Dunfermline at the weekend that maintained their Scottish Championship play-off push.
McAlear is out of contract at Carrow Road this summer, but the Canaries are keeping close tabs on his exploits.
“The loans manager phones me after every game. He watches every game,” he said, on the regular contact from City chief Andrew Hughes. “My deal is up at the end of the season, so I don’t know what the future holds. When it comes to it, I will decide then.
“I’m just looking to finish the season strongly here with Inverness. I joined here to take Caley Thistle to the Scottish Premiership, but we’ve still got a bit to go and that’s my aim here before the end of the season.
“Before I came here I was looking to get experience, and play as many games as I could. If you told me at the start of the season I would be playing 30 plus games this season, I would have bitten your hand off.
“It’s four I have scored. I know what I can do, I’m technical with the ball. As soon as the ball lands and it’s a good position, I’m hitting it.
Most Read
- 1 Normann admits to feeling 'miserable' over his performances and addresses future
- 2 Lee Payne: City approaching most crucial summer since 2009
- 3 Bennett so proud of his strong Canaries connection
- 4 Hugill opens up on City future and sour West Brom loan
- 5 City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and David Freezer
- 6 City winger boosts confidence with brace for Greece U21s
- 7 RESULTS: Canaries survey highlights fears but gives support for Smith
- 8 Rashica stars for Kosovo but disappointment for City defender
- 9 Host of City stars preparing to conclude international duty this week
- 10 USA boss explains 'tough' decision to omit Sargent from squad
“I’m looking to add goals and assists to my game.”
McAlear’s swerving long range strike at the weekend prompted Caley boss Billy Dodds to question why he is not part of Scotland’s Under-21 set up.
"I’m actually angry because I cannot believe the boy hasn’t had a sniff of the under 21s,” he said, quoted by the Press and Journal.
“I’m not here to do Scot Gemmill’s job, but I’m telling you, the boy has been in the team and scored some wonder goals.
“He is consistent every week and he’s not even in the squad. I’m astounded by that. I don’t know why he isn’t in the squad. I don’t know if the homework has been done.
“I just think he is a top quality player, he’s intelligent. He is only 20 and he can’t get near that team, when he has been consistently playing first team football and scoring unbelievable goals.
“He’s played for Motherwell and gets a big move to Norwich who paid a lot of money for him.
“He should be in the team, from what I’m seeing and knowing what he could bring.”