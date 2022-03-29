Goalscoring City midfield prospect faces uncertain future

Video

Norwich City youngster Reece McAlear is making his mark on loan at Scottish club Inverness - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City youngster Reece McAlear is making waves on loan at Inverness – with his current boss leading calls for an international call up.

The 20-year-old Scottish midfielder, who has made one senior City league appearance, notched a stunning goal in Caley’s 2-0 win over Dunfermline at the weekend that maintained their Scottish Championship play-off push.

In a weekend jam-packed with great goals, this strike from @Mcalear42 is right up there with the best of them! 🚀#cinchChamp | @ICTFC pic.twitter.com/fIkitpPYoL — SPFL (@spfl) March 28, 2022

McAlear is out of contract at Carrow Road this summer, but the Canaries are keeping close tabs on his exploits.

“The loans manager phones me after every game. He watches every game,” he said, on the regular contact from City chief Andrew Hughes. “My deal is up at the end of the season, so I don’t know what the future holds. When it comes to it, I will decide then.

“I’m just looking to finish the season strongly here with Inverness. I joined here to take Caley Thistle to the Scottish Premiership, but we’ve still got a bit to go and that’s my aim here before the end of the season.

“Before I came here I was looking to get experience, and play as many games as I could. If you told me at the start of the season I would be playing 30 plus games this season, I would have bitten your hand off.

“It’s four I have scored. I know what I can do, I’m technical with the ball. As soon as the ball lands and it’s a good position, I’m hitting it.

“I’m looking to add goals and assists to my game.”

McAlear’s swerving long range strike at the weekend prompted Caley boss Billy Dodds to question why he is not part of Scotland’s Under-21 set up.

"I’m actually angry because I cannot believe the boy hasn’t had a sniff of the under 21s,” he said, quoted by the Press and Journal.

“I’m not here to do Scot Gemmill’s job, but I’m telling you, the boy has been in the team and scored some wonder goals.

“He is consistent every week and he’s not even in the squad. I’m astounded by that. I don’t know why he isn’t in the squad. I don’t know if the homework has been done.

“I just think he is a top quality player, he’s intelligent. He is only 20 and he can’t get near that team, when he has been consistently playing first team football and scoring unbelievable goals.

“He’s played for Motherwell and gets a big move to Norwich who paid a lot of money for him.

“He should be in the team, from what I’m seeing and knowing what he could bring.”