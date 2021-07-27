Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'They want the best for me' - Youngsters debt to City for loan chance

Connor Southwell

Published: 1:25 PM July 27, 2021   
Reece McAlear of Norwich warms up during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pic

Reece McAlear hopes his loan spell with Inverness will benefit his long-term development at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Reece McAlear is grateful to Norwich City for providing him with the opportunity to move to Inverness Caledonian Thistle on loan. 

The 19-year-old joined the Scottish Championship side on loan in June and is hoping a season of consistent first-team football with Caley Thistle will be beneficial for his development. 

McAlear signed for the Canaries from Motherwell in 2019 and made his senior debut for the club as a late substitute against Coventry City in the Championship back in November. 

The teenager has already made an impact on his new manager Billy Dodds and has been a regular in the starting lineup for Inverness during the Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign.

He follows a wealth of young Norwich talent who have headed north in the past including James Maddison who signed for Aberdeen in 2017/18. Carlton Morris and Akin Famewo have also had loan spells in Scotland. Current keeper Dan Barden is currently with Livingston.

A loan spell back to his native country is a step that the midfielder feels will benefit both his short-term and long-term development. 

“I was playing at Norwich and it was good, but I need to play as many minutes as possible and get my chance and get used to the style Inverness play.

“I want to keep going and play every game," the Scottish youth international told the Inverness Courier.

“Norwich were very open, but they want the best for me and playing senior football will help me in the short term and the long term.”

Reece McAlear of Norwich and Callum O'Hare of Coventry City in action during the Sky Bet Championshi

Reece McAlear made his senior debut for Norwich City back in November during a 1-1 draw with Coventry City.

McAlear is hoping to be a crucial member of a side gunning for promotion back to the Scottish Premiership and holds high ambitions for the campaign ahead. 

“I want to help the club push for promotion and get back into the top flight and get as much minutes as I can so I can improve and learn.

“We’ve signed a lot of good experienced players and it is a close group.”

