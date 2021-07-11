Ex-City keeper set for Premier League move

Video

July 11, 2021

Former Norwich City stopper Remi Matthews could be heading to the Premier League with Crystal Palace

Former Norwich City trainee Remi Matthews is reportedly closing in on a move to Premier League Crystal Palace.

The Gorleston-bred shot stopper, who came through the ranks at Carrow Road but never made a senior appearance, is a free agent after leaving Sunderland and tipped to provide back up for the Eagles under new boss Patrick Vieira.

The 27-year-old made only six appearances last season for the Black Cats after joining from Bolton.

Transfer guru Alan Nixon tweeted on Sunday afternoon Matthews is close to sealing a Selhurst Park deal.

PALACE. Close to a deal for keeper Remi Matthews for cover. Free after leaving Sunderland. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 11, 2021

Matthews had a series of loan spells during his City career but finally moved on in January 2019, after Daniel Farke had brought in Tim Krul ahead of his first Championship title success.

Michael McGovern and Matthews looked to be vying for the number one spot during the pre-season of 2018, with Matthews actually starting four friendlies that summer, until Krul arrived on a free transfer.

"Such a decision is always a bit difficult," said Farke, speaking in August 2018 following Matthews' initial loan move to Bolton. "Believe me, a sporting director, a board and always a head coach have always one wish, to develop their own academy talents who are there with lots of academy potential for the first team.

"It's the best way for identification of the player with the club, and for supporters to relate to the player, it's the cheapest solution and it's good for the reputation for the club, the head coach, the sporting director to develop a young talent.

"But if we are honest it is not possible to bring each and every talent through. I can't judge what happened before I was in charge. Remi was involved in four or five years of senior football where he wasn't given the number one shirt at the club.

"The last pre-season we decided we would play with Angus (Gunn) and this pre-season we felt we needed to give some chances for competition and in the end we came to the decision not to go with him as our number one into the season.

"It's always a tough decision because that's what you normally want, to bring your own academy talent into this position but it wasn't the right time for that.

"I think this is the right conclusion for the club because otherwise you always have this discussion because everyone wants him to play and support his big wish but you have other thoughts in your head.

"We wish him all the best because he worked pretty long for the club and we wish him all the best. Hopefully one day he is able to fulfil his ambition to be number one at this level, so good luck to Remi."