Anxious wait for Idah who aims to repay City boss

Adam Idah is desperate to repay the faith Dean Smith has shown in him at Norwich City.

The Republic of Ireland international missed the weekend Premier League defeat to Manchester City after reporting soreness in his knee and ankle.

Idah was set for a scan on Tuesday to assess the full extent of the issue that ended a run of league and cup starts.

The 21-year-old forward notched his first Premier League goal recently against Everton, and followed that with an assist in the victory at Watford.

Idah has now revealed Smith, and his assistant Craig Shakespeare, have taken the personal approach since they arrived in Norfolk.

“They have been excellent with me. When they first came in we did some individual sessions. It was just simple things like finishing and looking at my clips and that really did help me,” he said. “Then I got my first start against West Ham and that is where it got going for me.

"They gave me that chance and now it is my time to repay them.

"It definitely gives you a bit of a confidence boost because you know that if you perform well, they will keep you in the team. That was a great thing for me and all that I needed.

"Just to get that run of games and to get my first goal, it gives me that extra bit of motivation to work hard as well, because I know if I do slack then I might not be in the team. I just need to keep playing well and keep myself in the team.”

Idah, speaking in the club’s Man City OTBC matchday programme, is indebted to Teemu Pukki’s guidance for his big top flight breakthrough, after Smith paired the duo together.

“I love that role. Teemu, as you know, is a great striker. He has scored many, many goals for this club and to be able to play alongside such a legend is great,” said the Irishman. “To get that experience off him and learn off him is excellent and hopefully there will be many more games where I can play alongside him.

"The Everton win was an amazing feeling. Not only my first start at Carrow Road, but to be able to get my first Premier League goal in that moment as well was unbelievable – I can’t even put into words how I felt that day.

"Coming off the bench you might only be getting five or 10 minutes and then it is quite hard to try and get involved in the game, but when you are starting you get that momentum and confidence.

"You start to get more confident about getting on the ball, and maybe having a shot here and there. I needed a run of games to showcase what I can really do, and it’s paying off.”