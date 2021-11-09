City star's 'shock' at Farke sacking

Video

Andrew Omobamidele owes a debt to Daniel Farke after making his first team breakthrough at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Andrew Omobamidele admitted Daniel Farke's sacking at Norwich City was a bolt out of the blue.

The teenage defender started his second consecutive Premier League game in the 2-1 win at Brentford, but Farke was dismissed before the squad had left the stadium.

Omobamidele is the latest gem entrusted by Farke to emerge from the club's academy set up, after being thrust into a Championship title run in last season.

Since then the 19-year-old has made his top flight debut and became a fixture in the Republic of Ireland's senior plans.

Omobamidele is now away with his country preparing for World Cup qualifiers, but conceded he was shocked when sporting director Stuart Webber delivered the news on Saturday night Farke had been sacked.

"Definitely,” he said, quoted by the Irish Mirror. “We had a lot of faith in him, we've all been working with him for a while and we're all very close to him but that's the nature of the game.

“It was after the game, we got the win so it was mixed emotions. What he has done for the club is just amazing for the last four-and-a-half years.

“Personally he has been great, he gave me my debut and put me in the window to be here for the internationals.

“He put his trust in me to play games at the crunch time of last season in the Championship.

“And he trusted me to give me a couple of appearances (four in the Premier League and two in the EFL Cup) this season and I’ll be forever grateful for that.”

Omobamidele is determined to impress his new club boss to stay a big part of the Canaries' Premier League survival battle.

"If you get the chance you've got to give it 100pc," he said. "At this stage of my career I'm still trying to establish myself.

“And whether it's international level, if I play games, even if it's back-to-back games, I still have that mentality that I have to solidify my position.”