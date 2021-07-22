Home comforts for former City striker

Video

Published: 10:26 AM July 22, 2021 Updated: 11:16 AM July 22, 2021

Former Norwich City striker Ricky Van Wolfswinkel's career has gone full circle with a return to Holland - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

One time Norwich City club record signing Ricky van Wolfswinkel has returned to Holland to link up with FC Twente.

The 32-year-old, who was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain aneurysm during his time at Basel, has signed a two year deal with a further one year option as a free agent.

Van Wolfswinkel was a popular figure with Norwich fans but netted only one league goal for City, on his Premier League debut against Everton in 2013, following a reported initial £8.5m move from Sporting Lisbon.

"FC Twente is in a list of clubs that have always appealed to me," he said, at his official unveiling on Wednesday. "I am looking forward to playing here and want to achieve great performances with the team. I want to contribute to that. FC Twente is a great club with fantastic supporters who always support it, they have shown that in recent years.”

The one time Dutch international striker fell out of favour at Carrow Road under a succession of managers and had loans spells with St Etienne and Real Betis before reviving his career with Vitesse Arnhem.

The forward notched 23 goals in 35 league and cup appearances at Vitesse in 2016/17, lifting the Dutch Cup alongside City's big-money summer signing Milot Rashica.

Twente finished mid-table in the Eredivisie last season and outside the European places.

“It is wonderful that we have been able to add Ricky van Wolfswinkel to our selection,” added Jan Streuer, FC Twente's technical director quoted on his club's official site. “Ricky has a great personality, a strong character and a lot of experience, experience that he has gained at beautiful large clubs in Europe.

"We can use that. Ricky wanted to return to the Eredivisie and has an enormous drive to be of value to FC Twente. I once brought him as a talented player from VV Woudenberg to Vitesse, then it is special that we meet again twenty years later.”