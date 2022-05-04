'I always follow the club and their results' - RvW opens up on City failure

Interview

Norwich City’s former record signing Ricky van Wolfswinkel still has a soft spot for the Canaries despite his sour Carrow Road move.

The Dutch striker arrived from Sporting Lisbon in 2013 with a prolific goalscoring reputation, but despite a debut day Premier League goal was unable to make his mark.

Van Wolfswinkel failed to add to his top flight tally, as he fell out of favour under the likes of Chris Hughton and Alex Neil, before cutting his losses following loan stints in France and Spain.

The 33-year-old revived his career at Vitesse Arnhem and FC Basel and has notched 15 goals in 29 appearances for FC Twente this season in the Dutch top flight.

But he will always have regrets over the way his dream move to the Premier League failed to work out.

"It didn’t go according to plan. You always know when it’s time to move in football, but Norwich have had some great times since then and I always follow the club and their results every year,” he said. “I always hope they do well. It didn’t turn out like we wanted - I wish it had, but that’s part of life.

“I was a little bit unlucky with an injury that kept me out for a long time and we didn’t have a great season. When you have a team that goes up and down every couple of years, then mostly it means that there’s no real steady level for them.

"You have to change system because the points are not there, and all of a sudden you have to play more direct than you’d like. It’s always difficult for any club.

“Every club wants to have a certain system with play where everyone can find their place and get used to it, but it’s hard to do that when results aren’t there.

"That was the case and that was unfortunate, but the club have some amazing people there and I hope the time will come where they can become a steady Premier League club."

First City boss Hughton was unable to get the best out of the forward.

“It was more the playing style. Life was good, the people were great, the stadiums and the pitches were amazing, everything was perfect, to be honest,” he said, in an interview with the Mirror. “At the end, it comes down to your job.

"You have to enjoy your work; you’re coming to Norwich to do well in your profession. And when things don’t work out - whether that’s you don’t perform or the way the team play doesn’t really suit you, or even both, it’s really annoying for everyone."

Professional football is now easy to keep in perspective for van Wolfswinkel after he was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain aneurysm during his spell with FC Basel. The striker was out for a year following surgery.

"It was all a bit unclear really, like maybe it would keep me out for a couple of months, maybe three months or whatever. It turned out to be six months, but then they were talking about two years,” he said. “When you hear that, and you have to think about no football for two years, you automatically start thinking that your career is done.

"Luckily, that wasn’t the case for me. It took me 10 months to get back - but then the pandemic came directly after that, so the league was out. I was just training when I eventually came back, but I was just happy and proud to be back doing what I love doing the most.

“I believe in the fact that life is what it is. There are always worse things that can happen in life, so I didn’t think too much about what could happen. I was just living day by day to be honest and trying to look forward to the moment I might be able to return. When they said the (return) date, that’s what you work towards.

"But it was weird; it wasn’t like my knee injury. I felt great, but I couldn’t do anything. I was feeling normal, but I had the surgery so I couldn’t do anything physical. It takes you out for close to a year, so I missed a season and I was set back physically because I hadn’t done any sports for a long time.

"But I worked really hard when I could and I’ve managed to make it back to the same level I was at."