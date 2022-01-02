Earnie heads Stateside for coaching challenge

Former Norwich City striker Rob Earnshaw is heading to America to continue his coaching career - Credit: Ian Burt/Archant

Ex-Norwich City striker Rob Earnshaw is back in the game and heading Stateside to join USL champions Orange County SC as an assistant coach.

Earnshaw will link up with ex-West Brom team mate Richard Chaplow ahead of the new season.

The Californian outfit play one level below the MLS franchise structure, but lifted the title last year after beating Tampa Bay Rowdies 3-1 in the final held in late November.

We're thrilled to announce the newest member of our coaching staff: @RobertEarnshaw. A world-class addition.



🗞 https://t.co/XWXszD9uLI pic.twitter.com/t4davKqtGp — Orange County SC - ⭐ (@orangecountysc) December 20, 2021

The former Welsh international striker had a prolific scoring season with Norwich in his career before moving onto the likes of Derby and Nottingham Forest, prior to ending his playing days in Vancouver.

Earnshaw had been working in the media recently following a stint as an assistant coach at the now defunct Fresno FC in 2018/19.

“I am really excited and honoured to take this next step forward and join USL Championship champions Orange County soccer club,” he said. “I can’t wait to feel the energy and support of fans when we look to retain the title.

“My focus will be to add value and bring my experiences to this special organization and, very importantly, to help our players achieve their goals.”

“We are thrilled to add Robert, a first class professional who has played and succeeded on the absolute highest level, to our coaching staff,” said Oliver Wyss, Orange County president of soccer operations, speaking to his official club site.

“Robert’s extensive International playing and coaching experience will have a significant impact on our players. He is a great addition to Orange County and will elevate our club on and off the field.”

The 34-game regular season is scheduled to start in March and is split into two conferences, with end-of-season play-offs.