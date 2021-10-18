Ex-City winger signs for Bournemouth

Published: 9:33 AM October 18, 2021

Former Norwich City winger Robbie Brady has signed for Bournemouth. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City winger Robbie Brady has found a new club after penning a deal with Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth.

The Republic of Ireland international joins the Cherries on a free transfer after being released from Burnley in the summer after injuries haltered his progression at Turf Moor.

Scott Parker's men have made a bright start to the season and sit at the summit of the second tier after the opening 12 matches. A 2-0 victory over Bristol City at the weekend extended their lead at the top of the table to three points.

Brady was linked with a reunion with ex-Canaries teammate Russell Martin at Swansea last month before the City legend poured cold water on the speculation linking the 29-year-old with a move to South Wales.

Senior figureheads at Dean Court will be hoping the winger's experience of top-flight football and quality will add another dimension to their push for promotion this season, as chief executive Neill Blake explained to their official club website.

“To be able to sign a player of Robbie’s experience and calibre on a free transfer is a coup for the football club," he said.

“Robbie has huge quality and versatility to add another important option to Scott Parker and his coaching staff.

“Proven at the top level, Robbie knows what it takes to be a Premier League player and we’re delighted he has chosen to join us at Vitality Stadium.”

Brady made 62 appearances for Norwich between 2015-17 before moving to Burnley in a then club-record deal for the Clarets worth £13m back in January 2017.

A serious Achilles injury the following year limited his game time at Turf Moor and he failed to fully find his rhythm during a four-year spell in the north west. He was released at the end of his contract in May.

Brady has signed a deal until the end of the season with Bournemouth.

Robbie Brady will link up with ex-Norwich teammate Gary O'Neil at Bournemouth. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Irishman will again link up with Cherries first-team coach and former City midfielder Gary O'Neil at Bournemouth and recalled an infamous incident the pair shared during their time in Norfolk.

"I haven't spoken to Gaz since he smashed all my teeth out," the ex-Norwich winger joked.

"I was excited by the opportunity and hopefully I can help the club with the direction that they are going in. It's a fantastic club that is doing things the right way and I'm looking forward to being a part of that."

