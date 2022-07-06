City old boy aims to revive career at Championship rivals

News

Robbie Brady wants to enjoy his football again after linking up with Norwich City’s Championship rivals Preston.

The 30-year-old free agent, who endured an injury-hit spell at Burnley after a then club record move from Carrow Road in 2017, has signed a 12 month deal at Deepdale.

Brady made just seven appearances for Bournemouth last season, following his Clarets' release, but feels he has plenty to offer still.

“The manager (Ryan Lowe) phoned me a couple of weeks ago and I’ve really enjoyed it since I’ve come in,” said the Republic of Ireland international. “He’s been spot on with me.

"He just spoke to me and assured me on different things, assured me that I would enjoy it first and foremost, and he’s not lied since I’ve come in.

"I’ve got on with everyone and like I said I’m just raring to go now. When you get a bit older you perhaps notice the little things more going on around you or the club. I have a really good feel about this place.

“A big factor for me was to get a full pre-season under my belt. It’s what I spoke to the manager about it before I did come in, and we’ve had a good week’s work now and I’m ready to crack on with the rest of pre-season.

"When you face those hard times and you have to dig in it is the work you do in pre-season, and the bonding, that helps bring a squad together.”

Brady was Alex Neil’s major summer signing ahead of the Canaries' 2015/16 Premier League season, but was offloaded following relegation.

The left-sided midfielder’s Burnley career never recovered from a serious Achilles injury in 2018.

“I am not coming in as the most experienced person in the world but if I can help any of the younger lads and pass on some of my experience I am more than willing to do so,” he said, speaking to Preston’s official site. “I am excited to get going. I’m delighted to get something done and really looking forward to hitting the ground running.

"It’s been excellent coming into a good group. The lads have all been more than welcoming. The people around the place are all friendly and it made me feel comfortable, so I’m delighted to be here and I’m looking forward to a good season ahead.

"Training so far has been tough. There’s been a little bit of football thrown in amongst the running, but you can see that we’ve got a lot of quality here and if all things go well there should be a good season ahead.”