Smith will love City move like I did – Earnie

Norwich City is a great fit for Dean Smith in the view of ex-Canaries' striker Robert Earnshaw.

The retired Welsh international still has a soft spot for City after his prolific goalscoring spell at Carrow Road.

Earnshaw does not subscribe to the view taking charge of the Canaries in the Premier League is mission impossible.

“Dean Smith will fit very well. I think he will love that football club. I loved my time there," he said. “I was there 18 months or so and I never wanted to leave.

"I did in the end because I had the opportunity to play Premier League football. But it was difficult because the fans there are great, always a big following, and you look at that club now and the facilities around the training ground are top notch.

“Stuart Webber will support you and the owners will too. From top to bottom it is an excellent football club. Dean will enjoy that environment but now it is down to business and getting points to stay in the league.”

Earnshaw, speaking to Bet Fred, backed the call to replace Daniel Farke.

“Daniel can leave with his head held high and with respect. Everyone should respect the job he did there but the club is bigger than Daniel Farke and it had not looked good for 11 games this season,” said the pundit.

“Now it is time for the next phase and a new coach to try and keep Norwich in the Premier League. That is the most important thing right now.

“I think there was some uncertainty around him (Smith) at Premier League level maybe two years ago but over this past 12 months he has shown what a good manager he is and how he is capable of picking up results in the Premier League.

“Norwich is a club who want to see players come through the youth system into the first team but also they want somebody who can keep the club in the Premier League. That is the priority now."

