City looking up under Smith's leadership - ex-Canaries keeper

Video

Robert Green believes Norwich City can begin to look up the Premier League table under Dean Smith's leadership. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith's arrival at Norwich City means the Canaries can start looking up the Premier League table, according to Robert Green.

City's new head coach marked his opening match in charge with a much-needed 2-1 victory over Southampton that propelled Norwich off the foot of the table.

Smith's side now sit just three points behind 17th placed Leeds United, who travel to face Brighton on Saturday.

The Canaries did fall a goal behind to Southampton early on before mounting an important comeback to win their first Premier League game from behind since a 4-2 win over Watford in 2016.

A tactical tweak at the interval helped swing the pendulum in City's favour and Grant Hanley's second-half header was enough to ensure all three points.

Smith and his assistant Craig Shakespeare have had a week on the training pitches of Colney to work with the squad ahead of Saturday's clash with in-form Wolves.

Bruno Lage's men travel to Carrow Road this weekend hoping to halt City's momentum after back-to-back wins before Smith's side travel to Newcastle next Tuesday to face their relegation rivals.

Positive results in both those encounters could push Norwich further up the table and Green, who made over 200 appearances for the club, believes Smith's arrival has injected some much-needed belief into the squad.

Robert Green made over 200 appearances for Norwich City. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Green was part of the City squad which failed to retain its Premier League status under Nigel Worthington in 2004/05 and thinks the change of mindset will be key in the weeks ahead.

"I thought this was the win for them. If they win against Wolves on Saturday then they've got Newcastle after that, they could be out of the bottom three by the end of November which would be an incredible turnaround.

"It's small things (that Smith changed). It wasn't a great first half but they managed to get over the line. There's still a long way to go, but the biggest thing about it was that belief for the players," the City academy graduate told the Monday Night Club on BBC Five Live.

"The lift it gives them will be huge. They are looking up and eyeing other teams now.'"

NCFC Extra: City must not be bullied in the big league