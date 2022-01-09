Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries defender linked with Hibs move

Is Rocky Bushiri heading for the exit door at Norwich City? Credit: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Rocky Bushiri could be heading for the exit door at Norwich City.

The Belgian defender is in talks to join Scottish Premiership side Hibernian on a six-month loan deal, according to the Sun.

Shaun Maloney, who was recently appointed as Jack Ross' successor at Easter Road, is aware of Bushiri from his time working as an assistant to Roberto Martinez in the Belgium set-up.

The 22-year-old has been recovering from knee surgery that sidelined him for four months and prematurely ended his loan at KAS Eupen. Bushiri signed for Norwich in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of 100,000 euros.

He is yet to make his first-team bow for the Canaries and went on trial at Championship club Coventry City in the summer with a view to a potential loan.

Pink Un +: Norwich City's forgotten man Rocky hauls himself off the canvas

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins elected not to go ahead with a deal for the Belgian due to concerns over his fitness, but Maloney and Hibs look set to offer him a lifeline.

It is understood that interest from Hibs is genuine, with Bushiri likely to depart Carrow Road in search of game time this month.