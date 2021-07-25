'A lot of potential there' - City defender on trial at Coventry

Video

Published: 10:04 AM July 25, 2021

Mark Robins is prepared to give Norwich City defender Rocky Bushiri more time to impress as he seeks to earn a loan move to Coventry.

The Belgian defender has joined the Sky Blues on trial with the view to continuing his development at the Ricoh Arena next season.

Bushiri has just recovered from a long-term knee injury that cut short his loan spell at Belgian side Eupen last season. Robins is looking to bolster his squad but has admitted his resources are limited, prompting him to consider the City defender.

Robins is keen to give Bushiri, who joined Norwich from Oostende in 2019, time to prove his quality. The defender has spent the majority of his time at Carrow Road out on loan including spells with Blackpool, Sint-Truiden and Mechelen.

Bushiri featured for 53 minutes in Coventry's 2-0 friendly defeat to League One side Cheltenham on Saturday. The youngster started in a back three before making way for ex-Ipswich striker Martyn Waghorn as Robins switched to a four-man defence.

Despite Bushiri being handed another chance to impress next week, potentially against Norwich on Wednesday, he doesn't seem to be Robins first choice as he continues his work shaping Coventry's squad.

Reflecting on his performance, Robins said: “I think he’s short, but he’s 21 years of age and there’s a lot of potential there.

“He will play again next week so we will see a little bit more of him. But he’s been injured, had an operation on his knee, I think it was cartilage, so that should be healed.

“He needs to do some training because he’s not fit and that seems to be the issue around him at this moment in time," the former City striker told the Coventry Telegraph.

Here’s the CB triallist who we think is Rocky Bushiri from Norwich City. #pusb #skyblues pic.twitter.com/ivKVZdQR73 — Andy Turner (@AndyTurnerccfc) July 24, 2021

“But he’s very, very quick and he’s very powerful. He’s raw and rash at times. His understanding of the game in terms of how we play needs some work but, ultimately, it’s about what I can do in terms of value for money.

“There’s some money that I have got available to spend and I want to spend it as wisely as I possibly can do.

“For me there’s glaring areas we need to improve, and we will do.”