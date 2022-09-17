Former City chairman Roger Munby dies

News

Norwich City have announced the death of former chairman Roger Munby - Credit: Nick Butcher/Archant

Norwich City have announced the death of former chairman Roger Munby.

The club issued a brief statement on their web site on Saturday morning, with a period of silence planned prior to the Championship home game against West Brom at Carrow Road.

Munby spent seven years as chairman from 2002 to 2009 in a period that saw the club earn promotion to the Premier League and fall to League One.

The club statement read: "All at Norwich City are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former club chairman Roger Munby.

"Roger initially joined the club as a director for a short period in 1986, before returning to the club in 1996. In 2002, following Bob Cooper’s resignation, he would step up to take over as chairman, serving in the post through to 2009. He was inducted into the club’s hall of fame later that year.

"In memory of Roger, there will be a period of silence prior to the club’s game against West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road later today (Saturday, September 17).

"The thoughts and condolences of all at Norwich City are with Roger’s family and friends at this time."



