Sao Paulo boss confirms City target Sara's departure

News

Sao Paulo boss Rogerio Ceni has confirmed that Norwich City target Gabriel Sara is set to depart the Brazilian club.

The Canaries have been locked in talks with Sara's club about signing the 23-year-old this summer as they search for a dynamic midfield option to bolster Dean Smith's option ahead of the Championship season.

Sao Paulo do need to sell one of their top talents, as explained by their director of football Eduardo Affonso last month.

Now Ceni has confirmed that Sara is set to leave the club in a press conference to Sport Buzz Brazil.

"I was informed by Sara (of his departure). I'm sorry to be losing the player, but the management had already warned that we could lose someone," Ceni said, speaking after Thursday night's Copa Sudamerica 4-1 second leg home win over Universidad Catolica that sealed a quarter-final place.

"Sara is important to us, but life goes on. We have to try until we find some replacement in the market.

"We are very sorry for the loss of Sara, but we will be able to make up for this absence.

"It is not possible to lose two or three players of similar quality, which is heavier. One could happen, for now, everything is happening in line with our planning. We are happy when a player leaves for a new life opportunity."

Rogério Ceni e o São Paulo não vão poder contar com Gabriel Sara para o restante da temporada; jogador vai atuar na Inglaterra e não faz mais parte do elenco!https://t.co/KMkJBXzud7 — SportBuzz (@Sportbuzzbr) July 8, 2022

Norwich have been searching in Brazil for potential recruits having stepped up their recruitment processes in the country since the change in regulations caused by Brexit.

Sara amasses 28 points, which surpasses the threshold required to gain a work permit under the GBE rules.

MORE: What are Norwich City getting in Gabriel Sara?

The club recently agreed a footballing partnership with Brazilian top-flight side Coritiba, as well as hiring a scout based in the South American country.

If Norwich could wrap up a deal to sign the midfielder, he would become the first Brazilian to represent the club.

Gabriel Sara could become Norwich City's latest summer addition. - Credit: SPP/PA Images

Sara is currently injured after undergoing ankle surgery in May but is understood to be recovering ahead of schedule and pencilled in for an August return.

Isaac Hayden is City's only recruit in the summer window to date, he arrived from Newcastle United last month on a loan deal with an obligation to buy based on performance objectives being met.

City are currently completing their final days in a week-long German training camp and face Bundesliga Two outfit Jahn Regensburg on Saturday.