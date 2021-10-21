Chelsea set to be without key attacking duo for Norwich fixture

Video

Published: 9:32 AM October 21, 2021 Updated: 9:44 AM October 21, 2021

Chelsea are set to be without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner for Saturday's Premier League game against Norwich City after both suffered injuries against Malmo in the Champions League. - Credit: PA

Chelsea look poised to play Norwich City without a recognised striker on the pitch after duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner suffered injuries against Malmo on Wednesday.

The Blues ended the game with a makeshift front two of Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi as they comfortably beat the Swedish champions 4-0 at Stamford Bridge to move into second place behind Juventus in Group H.

Lukaku, who Tuchel admitted was suffering from mental fatigue due to being overexposed to a lot to game time, hobbled off after 23 minutes with an ankle injury after twisting it inside the box.

Just before half-time, Chelsea lost Werner who needed to be assisted down the tunnel after pulling up with a hamstring injury.

Wingers Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are also doubts for City's trip to south west London.

Tuchel admitted after the game that neither of his star strikers would make Saturday's lunchtime kick-off against the winless Canaries and believes both Lukaku and Werner will miss a number of games.

"Romelu twisted his ankle with the foul in the box and Timo has a hamstring injury," the Blues boss told Sky Sports. "It will take a while for both of them. We need more examinations to be more precise but they will be out for some matches."

Tuchel will be forced to find an alternative attacking solution with both of his registered strikers unavailable for Saturday's contest.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel consoles Romelu Lukaku after he leaves the pitch with an injury during their 4-0 Champions League win over Malmo. - Credit: PA

The Chelsea boss, who has a strong relationship with Canaries chief Daniel Farke after they worked together at Borussia Dortmund, has urged other members of his squad to stake their claim for this weekend.

"Always a chance and it is always necessary to prove a point. They can prove a point now so we will have some games without Romelu and Timo so everyone is invited to join the race for minutes on the pitch.

"When they are on the pitch, they need to show their hunger and determination to be decisive and be in the box.

"This is how it is and they did it today but there's still room to improve and on Saturday we need the same hunger and determination from whoever starts for us because we need goals to win matches. We need to find solutions without Romelu and Timo, that's clear. Everyone will join the race to be decisive for us."

NCFC Extra: Ex-City striker's advice for Sargent