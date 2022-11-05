Smith takeaways: Stirring City win; praise for Sara and Hayden; missile incident

Match reaction

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues after Norwich City's 2-1 Championship win at Rotherham.

The Canaries' boss held his post-match press call at the New York stadium on Saturday afternoon.

This is what Smith had to say on the following.

A good performance. We controlled large parts. I thought we dropped off the last 15 minutes and allowed them to come onto us. But I thought we defended really well. Good goals we worked as well. We gave them one, of course, when Gabby (Sara) plays a blind pass.

But we knew what this game was about. It is not an easy place to come. The fans are on top of you, they make it hostile. We had to deal with that.

Gabby made a good run, Max (Aarons) followed up with the cross and Kenny (McLean) appears at the back post. That is our 16th different scorer this season, which is pleasing.

But there was a good response to their goal and I felt thereafter we controlled the game. Sarge (Josh Sargent) had a good chance. That is why we went two up top. They want to congest the spaces and we caused them problem. I thought it was a proper team performance, a group of men committed to get the result.

Isaac Hayden and Sara's displays

They had to make some enforced changes and they must have a green house here because every new substitute was bigger than the last one. Big Tom Eaves came on at the end and caused us problems but I thought Isaac sat in front of him dealt with him really well. He was really important for us and gives us that platform.

(Gabby?) I thought him and Max set the tone for us early on. They put some really good interchanges together and we felt those relationships would cause them problems.

Missile incident (object thrown from the home end after the official turned down a late penalty shout)

I thought we should have had a red card and a penalty in our favour at the other end. You can’t condone that behaviour, throwing bottles onto the pitch or then a fan entering the pitch. That is just uncalled for. If the referee got it wrong, he has made mistakes all game. That is not the way to act.