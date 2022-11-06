'Boiling point' - Rotherham chief on missile incident

Match reaction

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor refused to condone a missile launched from the home crowd in a 2-1 Championship defeat to Norwich City – but did understand the frustration of Millers’ fans.

Taylor, his players and many of the home support were incensed not to be awarded a penalty by referee Dean Whitestone late on at the New York stadium.

Chiedozie Ogbene was booked for simulation after bursting into the box and tumbling under the attentions of Isaac Hayden.

That provoked a furious reaction, with a missile launched from the home section behind Angus Gunn’s goal.

The object, believed to be a water bottle, landed in the vicinity of the official and players. Whitestone then spoke at length to the fourth official during a break in play which also saw a pitch invader apprehended.

For Millers’ chief Taylor, the performance of the officials continued a recent theme.

“I only saw the ref come across to the fourth official to inform him. I didn’t see the actual incident. That is sad to see if so but our fans were at boiling point,” he said. “Our players were at boiling point in terms of what they are seeing week in, week out.

"That is not to condone it, that is not to justify it but sometimes boiling point leads to someone snapping. If that is the case then someone has made a poor decision.

“The mistakes they are making, it could be a Sunday League game, it could be Saturday morning under-11s, these are clear and obvious errors in big moments. I said in the week maybe Vincent Kompany’s voice was louder than mine on the touchline.

"Maybe Dean Smith’s voice was louder than mine. Not in terms of effecting the officials, but in terms of what happens after. We are getting no help back from the officials.

“It’s a clear penalty. It seemed to be a very one-sided officiating affair. He has made two huge errors. I am sounding like a broken record but I can’t describe those moments any other way. The culmination of decisions which went against us was incredible.

"It feels like a lot is going against us. Hence why the fans are at boiling point."