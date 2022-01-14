Former Norwich City boss Lol Morgan dies aged 90

Former Norwich City manager Lol Morgan has died aged 90.

Rotherham United legend Morgan managed the Canaries between 1966 and 1969, overseeing 127 matches as City boss.

It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of one of our League Cup finalists, Lol Morgan, aged 90.



Forever a Millers legend.



Forever a Millers legend.

𝑶𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒂 𝑴𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒓, 𝑨𝒍𝒘𝒂𝒚𝒔 𝒂 𝑴𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒓.

Morgan took over from Ron Ashman as Norwich boss, with his greatest achievement arriving as his Canaries team, then a Second Division side, conquered a Manchester United team containing the likes of Denis Law, George Best and Bobby Charlton, 2-1 in the FA Cup.

City faced Sheffield Wednesday at home in the next round of the competition, featuring on BBC Match of the Day for the first ever time.

He was also the City boss who signed legendary figure Duncan Forbes in 1968 from Colchester United.

He left City in 1969 and was succeeded by Ron Saunders. Morgan turned down the chance to become manager of Bradford City and never took another managerial job again.

A spell as a scout at Tottenham Hotspur followed before he left football entirely to work as an advertising representative for the Rotherham Advertiser.

After leaving football he worked at Arthur Lee’s Steel in Sheffield before he became a rep for Bass Breweries.

A left-back during his playing days, he is remembered fondly by hometown club Rotherham United, for who he made 326 appearances during a 10-year association with the Millers.

He also had brief spells with Huddersfield Town and Darlington.

Morgan has been suffering from dementia in recent years, according to Rotherham United.

