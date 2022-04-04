Wembley joy for City fan Warne

Match reaction

Paul Warne wants a league and cup double after guiding Rotherham to a dramatic Football League Trophy win over Sutton at Wembley.

The table-topping Millers, who are vying for the League One title with Wigan, MK Dons and Plymouth, needed a 95th minute equaliser to force extra-time before edging out the League Two battlers 4-2.

The Norwich City fan was planning for a penalty shoot-out before Chiedozie Ogbene and Michael Ihiekwe pounced.

“I thought it was going straight to pens. I started talking to Matt (Gray, Sutton boss) saying ‘Have you got any decent penalty takers?’ He said, ‘I haven’t got a clue’,” said Warne, who is on course to lead the Millers back to the Championship for the third time. “Sutton were so brave in their shape, and we just had a psychological legginess. It was nervous exhaustion.

“When you play at Wembley your mouth is already dry before you get onto the pitch. It mounts up in your head. Pressure does affect players. I’m absolutely exhausted. If you’re stood where I was stood, it’s exhilarating, terrifying and disgusting in equal measure.

“You think it’s just not our day, it’s just not our day. To score that late on to equalise, it’s absolutely wounded Sutton.”

Warne was a player when Diss Town lifted the FA Vase at the old Wembley in 1994 before going on to play professionally for the likes of Rotherham, Wigan, Oldham and Yeovil.




